Thu Oct 24, 2019
LHC adjourns hearing in Misbah case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected a petition seeking Misbah-ul-Haq’s removal from his dual role as the Pakistan cricket team’s head coach and chief selector.

It was stated in the plea that the former cricketer was inexperienced for the job. The court, while adjourning the hearing of the petition till the second week of November, removed the clause regarding Misbah’s removal from the positions. However, it has sought clarification from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the process behind appointing Misbah for the positions.

