CM praises newspaper hawker’s son for excelling in intermediate exam

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday invited Anas Habib, who has secured first position in the Karachi intermediate examination, and his father, Mohammad Habib, who is a newspaper hawker, to honour his achievement at the CM House.

He said that Habib deserved more appreciation for dreaming big for his son and giving him confidence, and Anas should be appreciated for making his father proud despite very limited resources.

He had fulfilled the dream of his father and excelled in the examination, making his family and the institute proud, said the chief minister.

“I feel proud and satisfied when I hear that a child of the humble background has excelled in his or her education.

“The best educational facilities matter, but what matters the most is personal dedication, instinct and the spirit of achieving the best educational career,” Shah added.

There were many examples where students with best facilities and a conducive learning environment failed to achieve excellence, he remarked.

He assured Anas that he would support him in his higher educational career, and took his phone number for coordination.

The chief minister presented a memento to Habib for his efforts to help his son in pursuing his educational career and presented a book on the economy of Sindh to Anas. Adviser to the chief minister on climate change and law Murtaza Wahab was also present on the occasion.