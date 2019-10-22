close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Containers dumped for road blockade

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

CHAKDARA: The local administration started acting on its plan to stop the marchers to join the Azadi March by dumping containers on roadside in Chakdara in Lower Dir district.

Eyewitnesses said that to cope with the marchers, the authorities had started dumping containers on roadside probably to block the road for the marchers participating in the Azadi March on October 27. It was learnt that the people were also set to leave for Lahore to attend the annual Tableeghi Ijtima on October 30. The people would use the same route via Chakdarra Pull and Pull Chowki to head to Lahore for Ijtehma but due to blockade of the road they would also be facing hardships.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar