Containers dumped for road blockade

CHAKDARA: The local administration started acting on its plan to stop the marchers to join the Azadi March by dumping containers on roadside in Chakdara in Lower Dir district.

Eyewitnesses said that to cope with the marchers, the authorities had started dumping containers on roadside probably to block the road for the marchers participating in the Azadi March on October 27. It was learnt that the people were also set to leave for Lahore to attend the annual Tableeghi Ijtima on October 30. The people would use the same route via Chakdarra Pull and Pull Chowki to head to Lahore for Ijtehma but due to blockade of the road they would also be facing hardships.