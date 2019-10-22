Gold rises Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs300/tola on Monday. An announcement of the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said the prices moved up to Rs87,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rates increased Rs257 to Rs74,760.
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold rates also increased $1 to $1,492/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
