Gold rises Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs300/tola on Monday. An announcement of the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said the prices moved up to Rs87,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rates increased Rs257 to Rs74,760.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold rates also increased $1 to $1,492/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.