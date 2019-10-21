Pak shooters perform well at CISM Military World Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters performed well at 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Sunday.

In the first qualification round of trap event’s individual category, Farrukh Nadeem scored 72 points (25, 24, 23) to secure the seventh position.

Aamer Iqbal scored 70 points (22, 23, 25) to take the 11th position.

Zafar-ul-Haq scored 58 points (18, 21, 19) to get the 43rd position.

The second qualification round will be played on Monday (today). The finals are scheduled on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s 24 athletes are participating in the 7th CISM Military World Games, which will end on October 30.

Pakistan will take part in competitions of golf, volleyball, and shooting.