close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Pak shooters perform well at CISM Military World Games

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters performed well at 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Sunday.

In the first qualification round of trap event’s individual category, Farrukh Nadeem scored 72 points (25, 24, 23) to secure the seventh position.

Aamer Iqbal scored 70 points (22, 23, 25) to take the 11th position.

Zafar-ul-Haq scored 58 points (18, 21, 19) to get the 43rd position.

The second qualification round will be played on Monday (today). The finals are scheduled on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s 24 athletes are participating in the 7th CISM Military World Games, which will end on October 30.

Pakistan will take part in competitions of golf, volleyball, and shooting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports