Chehlum procession for Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) ends peacefully

The central procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala culminated peacefully on Sunday after passing through its traditional route amid tightened security.

Religious scholars and participants at the procession paid homage to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the Karbala incident by reciting Marsias.

Small processions were taken out in different parts of the city that later joined the main procession that started in Nishtar Park after the Majlis-e-Aza addressed by Allama Raza who highlighted the significance of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)’s sacrifice. A large number of people, including women and children, attended the Majlis-e-Aza, after which the mourners proceeded from Nishtar Park and offered Zuhrain prayers.

Passing through its traditional route, the procession peacefully culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. Arrangements of lighting, medical camps and water stalls, known as Sabeels, were made by various organisations and political parties along the procession to facilitate the mourners. A traffic plan had earlier been announced by the traffic police for Chehlum, under which the vehicular traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

Security measures

Special security measures, such as banning pillion-riding, were adopted by the security agencies to avert any untoward incident.

All the routes leading towards the procession route were blocked with containers, and commercial areas in the vicinity were closed. A large number of Rangers and police personnel along with scouts provided security to the procession.

The security was also monitored in the command and control room amid aerial surveillance of the central procession.

More than 17,000 police officials performed security duties across the province. In Karachi, around 5,000 officers, 82 mobile vans, 65 motorcycle squads and seven armoured personnel carriers (APCs) were deployed for the security of the main procession.

Apart from the law enforcers, more than 5,000 volunteers from various Shia scouts also performed security duties.

As many as 300 CCTV cameras installed at around 72 points were used to monitor the procession. Sharp-shooters were also deployed on top of the high-rise buildings in the area to protect the mourners.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had also ordered the police officials concerned to ensure security during Chehlum. Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) General Omar Bukhari also visited the central procession and reviewed the security measures. Talking to the media, the Rangers DG said there had been no specific threat for Chehlum but despite that, strict security arrangements were made for the day.