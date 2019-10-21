Rangers denied as Hearts draw keeps them off top spot

GLASGOW: Rangers wasted an opportunity to return the top of the Scottish Premiership as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hearts on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side would have gone back above Celtic into first place with a win at Tynecastle. But Hearts took a first-half lead through Japanese midfielder Ryotaro Meshino and although Alfredo Morelos equalised with his 15th goal of the season before the break, the Glasgow club couldn’t find a winner.

That meant Celtic held onto pole position—because they have scored more goals than Rangers—following their 6-0 thrashing of Ross County on Saturday. Hearts did not have to wait long for the opener as Meshino expertly chipped in the rebound after Jake Mulraney had been denied by visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor in the sixth minute.

The visitors almost hauled themselves level in the 34th minute when Steven Davis´ diving header from outside the box spun towards goal but it nestled into the side-netting.

Rangers continued to threaten and eventually got their reward in the 39th minute when Morelos coolly slotted in at the back post after Borna Barisic’s corner had been knocked down into his path by Nikola Katic.

Rangers asked plenty of questions of Hearts’ defence early in the second half, with Davis and Morelos both seeing efforts deflected behind before James Tavernier’s 61st-minute free-kick was blocked in the box.