Oppo launches Reno2 Series

LAHORE: Oppo Pakistan launched the new Reno2 Series at a local hotel, a statement said. The Reno2 and Reno2 F models are the latest iteration of OPPO’s popular Reno series, coming packed with photography-enhancing features.

Oppo Pakistan CEO George Long said, “Inheriting the already rich creative spirit of the Reno Series, this latest iteration presents our users with even more creative possibilities, empowering them to discover new perspectives.”

The CEO said that the new phones advanced camera technology performs superbly in a range of environments and scenarios, from vast landscapes to confined alleyways, or sun-kissed beaches to dim, moonless nights.

The quad-camera setup includes 5x hybrid zoom allowing users to get far closer to a subject, ultra-clear night shots even under nearly-no-light condition on ultra dark mode and super-stable video shooting on the go thanks to ultra steady video, the statement added.