Slain PPP leader laid to rest in Bajaur

KHAR: The leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Mian Gul Jan, who was murdered a day earlier, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard on Thursday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayer offered at the Khar School Ground. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Mian Gul Jan was shot dead in broad daylight in Khar Bazaar by unidentified gunmen. Meanwhile, setting a three-day deadline for the district administration, the PPP leaders demanded early arrest of the killers.

Addressing a press conference in Bajaur Press Club on Thursday, PPP district president Aurangzeb Inqillabi, general secretary Khan Bahadur and others said unidentified gunmen killed Mian Gul Jan, vice president of the party, on Wednesday. They expressed anger over the killing and asked the government to arrest the killers forthwith. The PPP leaders said that the law and order situation was being created in the district under a conspiracy. “The incidents of target killing, bomb blasts and robberies, etc have increased and authorities have failed to bring the culprits to justice,” said one of the leaders. They made it clear that the party would launch a protest drive if the government failed to bring the culprits to justice.