Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

8 killed in Chitral road mishap

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

CHITRAL: Eight persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two passenger vans at Ragh village here on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said a passenger coach was heading to Booni from Chitral town when it fell into a ravine after colliding with another van in a bid to overtake a vehicle in the hilly area of Ragh village.

Resultantly, eight persons were killed on the spot while 11 others sustained injuries.

The dead were identified as RehmatHussain and his son Umar belonging to Yarkhun village, SarfarazLal, Muhammad Younas, Ali Muhammad, Farman Ali Khan, Fazal Ali and SuhailMirza. Police officials said Sibghatullah, Adnan, Mir Hakim Khan, Taj Muhammad, Jan Muhammad, SajjadurRehman, Junaid, Mashhood Anwar and NighatKhatoon were wounded.

