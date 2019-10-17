close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Teachers pushed for role in child protection

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Islamabad: The role of teachers is not limited to school classes, they should accept the responsibility for their protection until reaching home as well, said Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Wednesday.

Addressing the children of Islamabad Model School F/7-1 here, the minister said children had their rights protected in the Constitution and parents, teachers and citizens must play their role to protect them.

She said teachers should play their role by teaching children to speak out when someone touched them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

She said parents were required to learn about parenting for children's skills to understand the children's feelings and emotions. “The Ministry is providing literature and videos to schools for child protection,” she said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan