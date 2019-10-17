Teachers pushed for role in child protection

Islamabad: The role of teachers is not limited to school classes, they should accept the responsibility for their protection until reaching home as well, said Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Wednesday.

Addressing the children of Islamabad Model School F/7-1 here, the minister said children had their rights protected in the Constitution and parents, teachers and citizens must play their role to protect them.

She said teachers should play their role by teaching children to speak out when someone touched them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

She said parents were required to learn about parenting for children's skills to understand the children's feelings and emotions. “The Ministry is providing literature and videos to schools for child protection,” she said.