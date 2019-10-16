Gangs of teen robbers busted

Rawalpindi: The Potohar Police have busted two gangs of teenage robbers and arrested six of their members, the police spokesman said. The ‘twin brothers’ gang of robbers was active in and around Rawalpindi and arrested three members of the gang.

During the investigation, they confessed ten robberies, saying that they have looted cash, gold and other valuable to the tune of millions of rupees in Naseerabad, Sabzi Mandi, Soan Bus Stand, Carriage Factory, Mandra Toll Plaza and Bhara Kahu Road. The police also busted another gang of teenage robbers and arrested three gangsters between the ages of 16 to 18 years and recovered the booty worth millions.