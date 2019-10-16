close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Gangs of teen robbers busted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Rawalpindi: The Potohar Police have busted two gangs of teenage robbers and arrested six of their members, the police spokesman said. The ‘twin brothers’ gang of robbers was active in and around Rawalpindi and arrested three members of the gang.

During the investigation, they confessed ten robberies, saying that they have looted cash, gold and other valuable to the tune of millions of rupees in Naseerabad, Sabzi Mandi, Soan Bus Stand, Carriage Factory, Mandra Toll Plaza and Bhara Kahu Road. The police also busted another gang of teenage robbers and arrested three gangsters between the ages of 16 to 18 years and recovered the booty worth millions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan