Dry weather to persist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dry weather was observed in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded as 34.2C and minimum was 21C.
LAHORE:Dry weather was observed in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded as 34.2C and minimum was 21C.