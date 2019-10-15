close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Dry weather to persist

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

LAHORE:Dry weather was observed in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded as 34.2C and minimum was 21C.

