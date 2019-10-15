CM Punjab calls on Ch Shujat Hussain

Buzdar meets Shujaat, Pervaiz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here Monday.

Ch Shafay Hussain and MNA Ch Salik Hussain were also present. During the meeting, views about political situation and other matters were exchanged at length. Expressing happiness over health recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain, Usman Buzdar prayed for his long life.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President, former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence Monday.

On this occasion, Shafay Hussain and Salik Hussain MNA were also present. During the meeting, views about political situation and other matters were discussed. Ch Sarwar expressed happiness on health recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain.

APP adds

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced regularising the services of 3,400 employees of the Rescue-1122, in two weeks who had served for three years.