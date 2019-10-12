Play ‘Jaal’ concludes

LAHORE:A four-day long play "Jaal" staged by Lahore Arts Council concluded here Friday with the message of revival and promotion of theatre.

The event at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, was attended by a large number of audiences. The play “Jaal” was directed by Afzaal Nabi. It was an adopted story of world famous playwright Agatha Christie’s famous novel “And Then There Were None”. Audience appreciated the play that was all about the suspense which attracted the audience.

Afzaal Nabi’s play “Jaal” provides the kind of thrill that quenched the desire of the viewers for a good mystery story to watch. The story of “Jaal” is basically a murder mystery in which 10 people are invited to an island for the weekend. Although they all harbour a secret, they remain unsuspecting until they begin to die, one by one, until eventually, there are none. The play was a perfect combination of thrill and detective story. At the closing ceremony of the play, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said it was a wonderful effort by the Council for promotion and revival of the golden period of theatre. “Alhamra arranges such activities on a regular basis to provide a quality entertainment to the people.

He said that such dramas would be helpful for creating awareness about revival of classic theatre. Ather Ali Khan admired the performances of AKS theatre, thanked and congratulated all performers for their extraordinary participation and hard work.

He stated that LAC had arranged this play because such efforts were essential for promotion of art and culture because it was extremely important to provide similar opportunities to youths to showcase their talent.