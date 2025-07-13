Kate Middleton makes powerful gesture for Princess Diana at Wimbledon

Princess Kate pays respect to key royal in new outing

Princess Kate followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during her headline-making appearance at Wimbledon Ladies' Finals.

Dressed in chic attire, the Princess of Wales surprised her well-wishers by stepping out at her favourite sports event in London.

As she entered the court, she received a special standing ovation from the attendees, leaving her delighted and in a "little awe."

Body language expert Judi James suggests that Catherine's shy gesture evokes memories of the late Princess Diana’s "charm."

According to The Mirror, she said, "The response from the crowd is to roar louder, making Kate giggle."

"She then performs the very telling micro-gesture of playful modesty, jutting her neck quickly in what looks like a comedy gulp of embarrassment, before flashing a broad smile with her teeth edge-to-edge," Judi explained.

Comparing Kate with the People's Princess, the expert added, "Like Diana, Kate shares a trait of showing modest amusement that she should be the subject of any adulation."

It is important to note that the Princess of Wales is gradually returning to royal duties as she is prioritising her health after her "rollercoaster" cancer journey.