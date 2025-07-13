‘Fantastic Four’ star Julia Garner responds to Silver Surfer backlash

Julia Garner broke silence over the outrage caused by her casting as Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

Garner plays Shalla-Bal/ Silver Surfer, serving as the herald to Galactus, who threatens to destroy the Fantastic Four's Earth.

In conversation with the BBC at the London premiere, she was asked about her initial response to some fans who thought that a man should have played the role.

"I said, 'I'm just going to still do my job,'" Garner said, noting that she also plays a different variation of the character.

The outlet pointed out that while some criticised her role, others gave an overwhelmingly positive response to her portrayal.

"I was just happy that people are resonating with it, just like any other project," she added. "I'm grateful to be at this dance, to be completely honest with you."

Shalla-Bal, first seen in The Silver Surfer comic in 1968, is the female counterpart to Norrin Radd, who was featured in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

In that film, the humanoid alien was played by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne.

In addition to Garner, other cast members include, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richard/ Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/ Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/ the Thing and Ralph Ineson plays Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated for release on July 25.