‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ gets official release date

After the success of James Gunn's Superman reboot, the titular hero's cousin, Supergirl, is set embrace the big screen soon.

In the newly released film, Milly Alcock makes a brief cameo as Supergirl at Fortress of Solitude, where her dog Krypto, has been under Superman's care, teasing her upcoming role in the DC universe.

This wasn’t the first time the character had been teased, last month, Gunn in an interview with ComicBook.com, talked about different childhood of both superheroes.

"[Superman] had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways," he said.

"And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s had real issues growing up."

Based on the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic series of the same name, Supergirl, hardened by trauma and tragedy, celebrates her 21st birthday far from Earth aboard a spaceship with Krypto, her loyal super‑dog.

When a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, whose father was brutally murdered, pleads for Supergirl's help in tracking down the killer, the two embark on a quest across distant worlds.

In addition to Alcock, Ruthye is played by Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts as film’s villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Mamoa as the violent intergalactic bounty hunter, Lobo, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham will play Supergirl's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, respectively.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released on June 26, 2026.