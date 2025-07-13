Kate Middleton reveals true feelings about Wimbledon standing ovation

Kate Middleton appeared in genuine surprise when she stepped out to watch the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday.

As the Princess of Wales, who is also the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, headed towards her seat at the royal box, she received a thunderous standing ovation catching her off-guard.

The future Queen appeared touched by the gesture as she was seen smiling and a little embarrassed by the attention.

According to professional lip-reader Nicola Hickling, Kate was at a loss for words.

“Everyone is smiling and clapping, and I don’t know what to say,” Kate told her companion, per the expert, via Hello! magazine.

Kate watched American tennis player Amanda Anisimova and Poland’s Iga Swiatek face off in the women’s singles final. Following the intense match, the Princess presented the trophy to the Polish star on Centre Court.

The Kensington Palace also shared a congratulatory message to the new champion on the “brilliant victory”.

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt gesture at the court, Kate consoled the defeated player that she should be “so proud”, according to broadcaster Clare Balding.

Anisimova appreciated the move during the press conference as she said it was “such an honour” to meet the Princess of Wales.