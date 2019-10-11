10-year-old heart patient punched to death

A 10-year-old boy died during a fight with another child in Orangi Town on Thursday. According to the police, the victim was identified as Unzila, son of Anwar. The incident took place near his residence located near Mohajir Chowk in Orangi Town No 10 within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

SHO Asif Munawar explained that the boy had been a heart patient since his birth. The officer added that he was playing with other boys in the street when he had a scuffle with another boy, Sharjeel, who hit him in his chest, causing his death. He was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police have taken Sharjeel into protective custody.