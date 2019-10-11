close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

10-year-old heart patient punched to death

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

A 10-year-old boy died during a fight with another child in Orangi Town on Thursday. According to the police, the victim was identified as Unzila, son of Anwar. The incident took place near his residence located near Mohajir Chowk in Orangi Town No 10 within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

SHO Asif Munawar explained that the boy had been a heart patient since his birth. The officer added that he was playing with other boys in the street when he had a scuffle with another boy, Sharjeel, who hit him in his chest, causing his death. He was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police have taken Sharjeel into protective custody.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi