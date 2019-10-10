Ban on teachers’ transfers lifted

LAHORE: The Punjab government has lifted ban on transfers/postings of schoolteachers of School Education Department (SED), Punjab, against different categories through e-transfer system.

The categories include divorced, widow, special person, married, wedlock and mutual transfers. 53pc pass Inter part-I: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2019, according to which overall pass percentage was recorded at 53.21 per cent.

As many as 170,104 candidates had appeared in the exams out of which 90,510 were declared successful. Declaring the results, BISE Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail said Intermediate Supplementary Exams will begin from October 15, 2019.