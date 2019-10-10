close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Ban on teachers’ transfers lifted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has lifted ban on transfers/postings of schoolteachers of School Education Department (SED), Punjab, against different categories through e-transfer system.

The categories include divorced, widow, special person, married, wedlock and mutual transfers. 53pc pass Inter part-I: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2019, according to which overall pass percentage was recorded at 53.21 per cent.

As many as 170,104 candidates had appeared in the exams out of which 90,510 were declared successful. Declaring the results, BISE Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail said Intermediate Supplementary Exams will begin from October 15, 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore