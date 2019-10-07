Off to D Chowk

Pakistan is going through a very critical time at the moment, and cannot afford internecine anarchy and chaotic conditions. Holding thus in such a situation a sit-in in the capital by Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a protest against the PTI government is not in the interests of the country. That FM Qureshi has already asked Maulana to review the date of the march indicates the difficult position of Pakistan.

Without opposition parties, which seem to be indifferent to the march, Maulana may proceed to the capital alone which may not make the desired appearance there. Though barbs are flying between the government and Maulana and his camp, it has to be the top priority of both sides not to escalate the situation, given the present precarious position of Pakistan. Though protesting peacefully is the beauty of democracy, the concerned authorities should brook no violence, logjam or lockdown, as happened in the Faizabad incident and the 2014 dharna of Imran Khan.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur