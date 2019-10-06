Rizwan, Ashfaq star for KP with 220-run stand

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made a strong start to reach 305 for two at close of the opening day’s play in their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match against Central Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Saturday, courtesy an unbeaten century by captain Mohammad Rizwan and Ashfaq Ahmed’s 98 not out.

The two added 220 runs in their unfinished third wicket partnership as the hosts took the honours on the opening day. The toss was not contested in Abbottabad as Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali elected to bowl first.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Sahibzada Farhan (37) and Israrullah (43) added 77 runs for the first wicket. Both were dismissed in quick succession before lunch as the hosts finished the first session of the match at 90 for the loss of two wickets in 25 overs.

Post lunch, captain Mohammad Rizwan and Ashfaq Ahmed added 104 runs in the session as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took tea at formidable 194 for two, as Central Punjab toiled hard for a breakthrough.

Rizwan and Ashfaq then took complete control of the proceedings in the final session of the day. Rizwan reached his 100 off 160 balls with the help of 14 fours, he ended the day on 111 off 192 balls. Ashfaq’s 98 has so far included 14 fours and one six, he has accumulated his runs off 212 balls.

Ehsan Adil and Naseem Shah took a wicket apiece for Central Punjab conceding 62 and 65 runs respectively. The rest of the bowlers failed to make an impression. Play was called-off due to bad light with 2.3 overs remaining in the day.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 305 for 2, 87.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 111 not out, Ashfaq Ahmed 98 not out, Israrullah 43, Sahibzada Farhan 37; Ehsan Adil 1-62, Naseem Shah 1-65).