Outflow from rivers increased for crops

LAHORE :River outflows have been increased from Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma water reservoirs to meet the growing needs for crops.

According to daily water report issued by Wapda, following are the river flows and water levels of various reservoirs: Rivers, Indus at Tarbela: inflows 70,200 cusecs and outflows 85,000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera, inflows 15,800 cusecs and outflows 15,800 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla, inflows 13,600 cusecs and outflows 45,000 cusecs and Chenab at Marala, inflows 23,200 cusecs and outflows 10,900 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah, inflows 104,600 cusecs and outflows 96,500 cusecs; Chashma, inflows 105,900 cusecs and outflows 117,000 cusecs; Taunsa, inflows 122,700 cusecs and outflows 101,600 cusecs; Panjnad, inflows 14,900 cusecs and outflows nil cusecs; Guddu, inflows 97,900 cusecs and outflows 80,600 cusecs; Sukkur, inflows 71,100 cusecs and outflows 25,700 cusecs and Kotri, inflows 30,000 cusecs and outflows 9,900 cusecs.

The level and storage of water reservoirs is: Tarbela, minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,529.24 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Saturday 4.890 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla; minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,208.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet and live storage on Saturday 4.902 MAF. Chashma; minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Saturday 0.142 MAF.