Three girls raped in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three girls were raped in different incidents here. In the first incident, accused Amir Shah of Sheikhupura allegedly raped a woman at Zubair Colony. In the second incident, Arif Ali allegedly raped a woman when she went to his office to get a house on rent. In the third incident, accused Abdul Ghaffar allegedly raped a woman.

LANDLORD STRANGLED: A landlord was strangled here on Saturday. Liaqat Ali, a land owner of Darul Ehsan, was strangled by some unidentified killers. Sahianwala police have registered a case.

ELECTROCUTED: A minor boy was electrocuted here on Saturday. Asad Zahid was trying to catch a kite when his hand touched electricity wires. As a result, h received electric shocks and died on the spot.

Two commit suicide: Two youths committed suicide in separate incidents here on Saturday. Ahmad Shahbaz of Chak 127 and Ali Raza of Kot Sarwar Shaheed committed suicide by consuming poison due to domestic affairs.