Speakers urge non-violence philosophy to settle disputes

SWABI: The speakers at a seminar here on Friday said that non-violence philosophy of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, aka Bacha Khan, could peacefully settle disputes.

The seminar was organised by local youngsters at Marghuz, which was attended by scholars and people belonging to different walks of life. Prof Khadim Hussain, head of Bacha Khan Trust Educational Foundation, said that Bacha Khan upheld the philosophy of non-violence in all circumstances, even during the rule of British colonialists who used cruel tactics to suppress the struggle for independence.

In all circumstances, Bacha Khan always wished a peaceful subcontinent because he was aware of the fact that war and dispute could not settle any issue. Salim Khan advocate, former provincial general secretary of Awami National Party, said that non-violence philosophy of Bacha Khan is recognised by the entire world and world leaders had admitted that peace could only be restored in the war-hit regions through the non-violence theory. The basic objective of Bacha Khan’s philosophy is to work for community and people’s welfare, he said. Dr Sohail Khan, chairman, Pashto Department, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, emphasised on understanding Bacha Khan’s philosophy of non-violence in the present conflict-ridden world. It is more important and productive in the present world and this is high time to follow Bacha Khan’s ideas, he said. Noorul Amin Yousafzai, a writer, said that the social activism had converted into great political struggle and the leader of the Red Shirts Movement had embarked on a political struggle against the British Raj. He said Bacha Khan was remembered due to his non-violence philosophy and deeds.