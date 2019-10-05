Joint efforts stressed to prevent dengue

Punjab University’s Health Centre organised a seminar regarding prevention of dengue to create awareness among students here Friday. PU Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Punjab Higher Education Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, faculty members, officials and students from various departments participated in the event.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt said training and ethics were more effective than medicine to prevent dengue fever. He said that keeping the surrounding environment clean would curb spread of dengue larvae. He said collective efforts were required to curb dengue. Tariq Hameed said strong determination could defeat dengue fever. He said Higher Education Department (HED) was making efforts to raise awareness among students regarding dengue. Dr Muhammad Akram shared details about preventive measures to be taken to avoid spread of dengue larvae.