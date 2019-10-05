close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Royal education

Newspost

 
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will bring an end to the British education system in Pakistan. In another report, the government is looking forward to the visit of the British royal couple to boost ties between the two countries.

It will be interesting to see our PM ‘enlighten’ the royals of their failed system of education.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

