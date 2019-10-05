Royal education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will bring an end to the British education system in Pakistan. In another report, the government is looking forward to the visit of the British royal couple to boost ties between the two countries.
It will be interesting to see our PM ‘enlighten’ the royals of their failed system of education.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
