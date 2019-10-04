close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
October 4, 2019

IHK leaders’ release soon: governor

National

October 4, 2019

HELD SRINAGAR: Political leaders under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 will be released soon, Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir administration said Thursday as reported by foreign media. "Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they (leaders) will be released," Farooq Khan, adviser to IHK Governor Satyapal Malik told reporters.

