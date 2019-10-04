National Games torch relay to start from Mazaar-e-Quaid on October 6

KARACHI: The torch relay of the 33rd National Games will be launched here at Mazaar-e-Quaid on October 6.

Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) has said that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has finalised the torch relay programme. According to the plan the torch will travel all the provinces and Islamabad before entering the main venue of the biennial event in Peshawar on the opening day of the Games.

The Games are pencilled in for October 26 to November 1 at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. SOA said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would grace the formal launching ceremony of the torch relay at 10:30 am.

Also present will be POA president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, secretary general Khalid Mehmood and KP Olympic Association president Aqil Shah. “All Sindh athletes selected for National Games are invited to attend the mega event. Olympians and top sports personalities are invited to carry the torch from Mazaar-e-Quaid to its second destination, Nishan-e-Pakistan Beach View Road Clifton Karachi,” the SOA said. At Nishan-e-Pakistan the torch shall be handed over to Balochistan to carry it to Quetta, the SOA said.