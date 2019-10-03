Islamia College signs MoU with Edtech Worx

The Department of Management Sciences, Islamia College, Peshawar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a LUMS-based educational technology start-up Edtech Worx, Lahore, for development of faculty and students skills in entrepreneurial ecosystem with the help of digitally interactive books.

Registrar Dr Tauqeer Alam on behalf of Islamia College, Peshawar, and the Focal Person for Ed-Tech Worx, Prof Dr Farrah Arif signed the MoU at the Department of Management Sciences, ICP.

The Dean Faculty of Basic and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Sarir Badshah, the Chairman of the Department Dr Shahid Jan, trainee teachers of the department in this programme Dr Sonia Sethi, Ariful Haq and Mustafa were also present on the occasion.

Dr Farrah said digitalised interaction between entrepreneurs, people involved in marketing systems, students and faculty of business management and administration departments had been materialised in this programme thorough technology and teaching materials.

Her start-up gesture Ed-Tech was also in active contact with IBA faculty and management in Karachi.

Under the programme, the students, faculty members and even the entrepreneurs and marketing managers would have ample opportunities to share their business and trade ideas without involving time and geography barriers.