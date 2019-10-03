Audit needed

The constitution of Pakistan provides the basis for ethical and accountable behaviour in the public sector. It is the constitution which advocates that public office is a public trust. Public officers and staff members must at all times be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency, act with patriotism and justice, and lead modest lives. The preamble to the constitution of Pakistan requires every government employee to exhibit and live certain values while in government service. In addition, the state has been mandated by the constitution to “maintain honesty and integrity in the public service and take positive and effective measures against graft and corruption”.

Unfortunately, our past and present rulers have not achieved enviable progress in this area which is why corruption continues all in public-sector organizations. New modes, means and of fiscal corruption are devised by those who deal with the budget and finance matters of the organizations. In the backdrop of such ill-gotten wealth, both declared and undeclared assets of the audit and accounts officers, the prime minister is requested to ensure the audit and accountability of accounts officers, district accounts officers, treasury officers who not only cause massive wilful loss to the national exchequer, but also devise new ways and means for fiscal crime and corruption.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad