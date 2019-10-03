close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

FBR’s FASTER dubbed slower

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

KARACHI: Exporters on Wednesday dubbed Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (FASTER) system as “SLOWER”, as payments limbo persists amid a liquidity crunch that has worsened following imposition of 17 percent sales tax on formerly zero-rated sectors.

“The FBR’s commitment to instantly release exporters’ refunds seems to be eyewash,” said Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum, and Chaudhry Salamat Ali, central chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association in a joint statement Wednesday.

“The board claimed it would now pay sales tax refunds through the newly installed FASTER system to the exporters of five sectors within 72 hours of submission of claims but even after a lapse of hundreds of hours no payments have been made.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business