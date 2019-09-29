PM successfully highlighted Kashmir issue: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully raised and highlighted the issues confronting Muslim world.

“The way he talked about Kashmir and Islam in General Assembly is appreciable. Prime Minister Imran Khan told the world that Muslims are not terrorists but Islam is a religion of peace,” he added. The minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Right to Information Table Tennis Tournament at Qayyum Sports Complex here. The minister said that after yesterday’s speech, those who called Imran Khan a Jewish agent should now be ashamed. He said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card to promote his own interests.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Maulana, who has been the chairman of the Kashmir Committee for 15 years, never raised voice for Kashmiris. Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue in the world vigorously. The provincial minister distributed prizes and announced Rs150,000 to the players. Earlier, talking to reporters at Swat Press Club, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had spread network of development schemes across the country and trying to come up to to the expectations of the masses. He said that the opposition leaders had nothing to do except hatching conspiracies to weaken the government, adding, the government had full support of the people.