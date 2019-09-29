Facebook to train young entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that after Careem and Uber, the Facebook has also agreed to collaborate with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to train the young entrepreneurs and businessmen of the province. The minister said it was a great moment that social media giant Facebook had also decided to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Taimur saleem said that the world’s biggest social networking site will hold an inaugural event in Peshawar soon. In this regard, the Facebook team held inaugural meeting with Taimur Jhagra at his office and discussed potential partnership to identify and promote the champions of the society, said an official statement.

During the meeting, the Facebook delegation told the minister that it would help the government in improving business opportunities in the province.

The team also announced to hold training and consultation sessions with the entrepreneurs and business community of KP and highlight the importance of having a robust online presence.