Buzdar inaugurates 2.82 MW hydropower project in Pakpattan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated various projects worth billions of rupees, including 2.82-megawatt hydropower project in Pakpattan. He also laid the foundation stone of different development projects.

The chief minister inspected various sections of hydropower plant besides laying the foundation stone of new grain market. Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the rehabilitation and expansion project of the 9.9-kilometre road from Dillowala Bridge to 46-EB and the 13.2-kilometre road from Sanday Khan Road Rampura to the district limits of Okara.

The chief minister inaugurated expansion and rehabilitation of 8.6-kilometre road project from Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road Pull Bahiwal to DM Road Pull Joriyan. An amount of around Rs390 million would be spent on these projects.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakpattan Hydropower Project, the chief minister said that Pakistan was blessed with immense natural resources and the goal of development could be achieved by rightly utilising the resources.

Usman Buzdar said one of the largest integrated irrigation networks was available in Punjab and expressed his satisfaction that 2.82-megawatt electricity was being generated through the power project having annual production capacity of 21.67-gigawatt electricity units.

Revenue of Rs180 million was expected from the project besides creating employment opportunities, he added. Around 10-megawatt electricity would also be generated through Marala Hydropower and Dek Outfall projects. Both the projects would be completed soon, he added. He said 20 percent of the total energy production would be generated through alternate energy resources within the next few years.

Along with it, hundreds of primary schools, BHUs and more than 50 universities would be shifted to solar power, he said. He said that University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore and Islamia University Bahawalpur had been transferred to solar energy.

Thal, Cholistan, Koh-e-Suleman and all backward villages would be provided with electricity through solar energy. The chief minister announced dualising the 150-kilometre long Pakpattan-Vehari Road with an amount of Rs22 billion.

The project would be completed in collaboration with Asian Development Bank. He also announced the construction of 10km long Pakpattan to Sutlej River Road. He said the Punjab government would complete eight mega projects in Pakpattan with an amount of Rs2.19 billion. He said Arifwala to Bahawalnagar Road was being dualised and Arifwala Bypass project had been envisaged as well.