EPD directed to issue NOC for elephant import for Lahore zoo

LAHORE: THE Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Punjab Environment Protection Department to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) within three days for importing an elephant for the Lahore Zoo.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took up a petition filed by a citizen namely Fawad Mughal pleading that hundreds of people visited Lahore Zoo daily and the elephant was the major attraction for them, particularly for children. However, he said since the female elephant, Suzi, had died two years ago the Zoo administration failed to bring new elephant so far. He argued that the zoo was also facing decrease in collection of revenue due to non-availability of elephant, a great source of amusement for visitors. The petitioner asked the court to direct the government and the zoo administration to purchase a new elephant. He said he approached the department concerned, requesting it to purchase an elephant but no heed was paid.

An additional advocate general informed the court that an African state had agreed to export an elephant to Pakistan but the federal government had been dragging its feet to issue a permit for the purpose. The bench expressed displeasure over the federal authorities, questioning why have they resorted to delaying tactics?