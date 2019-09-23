Iran accuses foreign forces of raising Gulf ‘insecurity’

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday denounced the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf and said Iran will put forward a peace plan, after arch-foe the United States ordered reinforcements to the tinderbox region.

“Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region,” Rouhani said before a massive military parade marking the Iran-Iraq war.

Rouhani also said Iran would present a peace plan to the United Nations within days. “In this sensitive and important historical moment, we announce to our neighbours that we extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to them,” he said.

Rouhani and top military brass saluted as row after row of soldiers marched past them in tight unison followed by an array of homegrown military hardware. The parade showcased tanks, armoured vehicles, drones and missiles—including the Khorramshahr said to have a range of 2,000 kilometres. In his speech, Rouhani called on the foreign powers to “stay away” from the Gulf. “If they’re sincere, then they should not make our region the site of an arms race,” he said. “Your presence has always brought pain and misery…The farther you keep yourselves from our region and our nations, the more security there will be.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Rouhani would announce details of the “Hormuz Peace Endeavour” at the UN General Assembly. Rouhani is expected to travel to New York on Monday (today).