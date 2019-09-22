Pakistan rout India in Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday took a sigh of relief when they finished seventh after beating India 3-2 in their 7th place fixture of the 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran.

It was a tough game as both the arch-rivals never let each other dominate in the gripping game.

Pakistan, who had also beaten India in the last year’s Asian Games, started well when they lifted the first two sets 25-23, 25-21 to set a platform for a win. But India had thought otherwise as they staged a stunning fight-back, winning the next two sets 25-20 and 25-19 to bring the parity. However unlike in their quarter-final against Australia, Pakistan this time did well in the fifth and decisive set. They won it quite convincingly 15-6 to seal a solid triumph.

“It is encouraging for Pakistan volleyball. By making a place in the quarter-finals Pakistan have also qualified for the Olympic qualifiers to be held in China in January,” Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said after the country’s fine win over India.

“Pakistan were very close to defeating Australia as they went down against them 3-2 after winning the first two sets in the quarter-final. Australia have qualified for the final. Had Pakistan won against Australia we could have been on the victory stand. But luck did not favour our team,” PVF said.

“In today’s match Pakistan initially played according to the plan and won opening two sets. However in the third and fourth sets reception of serves got disturbed and resultantly good combined attacks could not be made. However the fifth set was won convincingly by Pakistan with 15-6 and that mattered,” the federation said. “In today’s game captain Aimal Khan and Mubashir Raza played outstanding game. Aimal was ferocious in attack and Mubashir received and defended smartly. He attacked also quite well. Mubashir won some important points for the team at crucial stage despite back injury,” PVF said.

Mubashir had missed vital game against China on Friday due to injury which he developed in the third set against Australia in the quarter-finals. “Murad supported them well but had he played game with his full potential the match result could have been much better and we could have won it straight,” PVF conceded.

“Aimal has played outstanding throughout this championship and many countries have contacted him to play in their professional leagues. He is being offered Rs 8million for a league of three months. It may be pointed out a number of Pakistani players like Murad, Mubashir and Waseem already play leagues in different countries besides Aimal,” the federation said.

The PVF stressed that the state should continue extending support to volleyball in which the country had enormous potential.

“The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) should maintain Korean coach contract as it is very important for the game at this stage if we are to win gold in the South Asian Games. Both India and Sri Lanka have employed foreign coaches,” PVF said. India has Serbian coach while Sri Lanka has hired two Cuban coaches for both its men and women teams. South Asian Games are slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10.