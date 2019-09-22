An leads after two 66s in one day

JACKSON, United States: South Korea’s Byeong Hun An completed two rounds of six-under 66 to take a two shot lead after two days of a weather-plagued Sanderson Farms PGA Golf championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

An had to play 25 holes on Friday, after around half the field were forced off the Country Club early on Thursday due to rain. The former US Amateur champion finished his first round strongly, birdying three of his last seven holes.