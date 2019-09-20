LG polls to be held as per schedule, says Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that all the resources would be utilised in the Punjab as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to hold Local Government elections within given schedule.

He was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Local Government (LG) Transition at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Raja Basharat directed the LG department to complete the transition work as schedule and the cabinet committee should be regularly informed on progress. He directed that the boundaries of any village should not be changed as this could lead to many complications.

He said that the new LG system was a reflection of the aspirations of the people and the vision of PTI government and would prove to be the forerunner of real change at the grassroots level.

Earlier, Secretary Local Government Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the meeting on the progress so far and said that a regular transition cell had been set up in the LG department of Punjab in which six working groups were actively busy to achieve the targets. He said that complete record of villages, details of staff, assets and liabilities of former local governments had been obtained and computerised. He said that work on the demarcation of Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils was in process and final boundaries would be notified by November 4.