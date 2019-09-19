Insaf Rozgar Scheme

CM wants disbursement of interest-free loans accelerated

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed to accelerate disbursement of interest-free loans under Insaf Rozgar Scheme launched for the people of newly-merged tribal districts.

“The scheme is intended to provide livelihood opportunities to the youth of the merged districts by enabling them to initiate own business,” he added.

He was presiding over a meeting on the Insaf Rozgar Scheme at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister on merged Districts Ajmal Wazir and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed in details about the progress made so far about the implementation of Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

The chief minister, while highlighting the importance of the scheme, stressed the need to speed up disbursement of loans so that maximum youth of merged

districts could benefit from the scheme in a short period.

He said that keeping in view the unstable economic situation of newly-merged districts, the incumbent provincial government had launched Insaf Rozgar Scheme for the well-being of youth from merged districts.

The chief minister maintained that the purpose behind the launching of the scheme should be achieved at any cost.

Mahmood Khan said that speedy development and prosperity of tribal district is the priority of his government. For the purpose, transparent utilisation of available resources was being ensured, he concluded.