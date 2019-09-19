LAC officer meets comedian Amanullah

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan along with Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi visited comedian Amanullah Khan at his residence and inquired after his health here on Wednesday.

Executive Director Ather Ali Khan presented him a bouquet of flowers and prayed for his early recovery. He recognised the services of Amanullah and paid him great tributes. He said Amanullah through his unique style proved that quality comedy was possible without any dual meaning slang. Amanullah thanked the executive director.