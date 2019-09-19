Ticket rates for Lanka series announced

ISLAMABAD: Ticketing pri-ce for the series against Sri Lanka ranges from Rs500 to Rs5000 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) maintained the same rates that were there for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The online sale of tickets will commence from September 20 and cricket fans can buy these online from www.yayvo.com, while select outlets of TCS will commence sales on September 21. For the Karachi’s September 27 and 29 and October 2 ODIs, the PCB has retained the same price as PSL 2019 play-off matches, ranging from Rs500 to Rs3000.

Tickets for Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosures have been retained at Rs500; prices for Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan Enclosures have been kept at Rs1,000; Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas are valued at Rs2,000; while tickets for Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures will be available at Rs3,000.

Similarly, the PCB has set affordable ticket prices for the Lahore T20Is, which will be played on October 5, 7 and 9. These are: Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz Enclosures (Rs500), AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures (Rs1,500), Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures (Rs3,000) and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures (rs5,000).