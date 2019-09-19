Route permits issued to 200 new buses

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday issued new route permits for 200 new buses.

According to a press statement from the Commissioner Office, in a meeting, presided over by Shallwani, of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) it was decided that 200 new buses would run in the city. The meeting was also attended by DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mahar, Secretary RTA Nazar Shahani, Director Traffic Engineering Board Iqbal Siddiqi and all senior superintends of police of traffic in the city.

The board suggested issuing 14 route permits to 200 Daewoo buses, which according to the statement, was approved after a detailed deliberation. The RTA was directed to present a report of all the 14 routes after consulting police.

The routes that had been approved include from Landhi Babar Market towards Baldia Town, from Surjani Town towards Korangi, from Landhi Quaidabad towards Surjani Town, from Gulshan-e-Maymar towards Tower, from Landhi towards Lee Market, from Gulshan-e-Hadeed towards Lucky Star, from Landhi Bhens Colony towards Malir Cantt, from Malir Khokrapar to Tower, from North Karachi towards Tower, from Shah Faisal Colony towards Fishries and from Tesar Town towards Dawood Chowrangi.

The commissioner said that the Sindh government was making every effort to address transportation woes of the city. “We are trying to provide a decent mode of transportation to the people of Karachi,” he said, adding that he hoped the new transportation routes would benefit Karachiites.