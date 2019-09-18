Economy needs overhaul, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the economy needed an overhaul and the present government has taken up this task with all its zeal and vigour.

He was talking to Jihad Azour, Director Middle East & Central Asia, IMF, who called on the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Adviser Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Governor State Bank Raza Baqer, Secretary Finance Kamran Naveed Baloch were also present during the meeting.

The mission was here to review the measures taken by the government in the policy, fiscal and current account adjustments and expressed its satisfaction and greatly appreciated and endorsed the efforts being made by Pakistan.

They were happy to note that this is the third month of implementation and already the indicators are showing improvements in expansion of the tax base and increase in revenues.

The prime minister, while appreciating the acknowledgement of the team that Pakistan was making progress and reaching all the desired targets, stated thatthe IMF programme with its stabilisation and reform function would complement Government’s efforts of putting the economy back on track. The team greatly appreciated the interest expressed by the Prime Minister in restructuring the economy.

The IMF team also acknowledged Prime Minister’s zeal to lead from the front which has been the main reason for the progress made so far. The Prime Minister’s commitment has convinced and restored the confidence of the IMF team. The IMF extended fund program has served as a stepping stone in the right direction.

The Prime Minister informed the team that the Government is committed to bring about a change in the economic conditions of the country. For this specific purpose, he holds regular weekly meetings with government’s economic team.

The required changes and facilitations were being provided to the national and international investors to put the economy back on track, continued the Prime Minister.