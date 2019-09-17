Abdullah, Sakhi enter National Jr Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) made short work of Zuriaz Naeem (Punjab) in the under-13 category of National Junior Squash Championship that reaches final stage at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex on Monday.

In Monday’s semis Abdullah Nawaz overwhelmed Zuriaz Naeem (Punjab) within 17 minutes 11-5, 11-6, 11-5. In second semifinal Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) beat Omar Arshad (PB) 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10. The prize distribution ceremony of event will be held on September 23 after Under-19 category event. Air Vice-Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Training and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation, is likely to grace the occasion as chief guest.

Results: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Zuriaz Naeem (Punjab) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) bt Omar Arshad (PB) 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10.

Under-15 category: M Amaad (PAF) bt Usman Nadeem (PB) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Humam Ahmed (PAF) bt Mutahir Ali (KP) 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7.