Opp urged to play role in PA

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Welfare Mohammed Bashart Raja has said that the opposition should play its role in the Assembly, instead of personal interests, and should fulfill the purpose for which the people have sent it to the House.

Addressing the media at the Punjab Assembly cafeteria before commencing of the 14th session of PA on Monday, the minister expressed regret over the attitude of the opposition. Presidents of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Mian Aslam, General Secretary Faizan Bangash and Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the law minister said that government had been trying its best to take the opposition along with it and the opposition should also come to the House and play a positive role. He said when the President of Pakistan was speaking on the Kashmir issue in his address to the National Assembly last day, the opposition was displaying pictures of Nawaz Sharif jailed on corruption charges. He said that protest was the right of the opposition but that should not affect the Assembly's basic functions.

Raja Bashart said that in the performance of the first year of the government of Punjab, the law department had won a prominent place in terms of annual progress in which the journalist community also played a vital role. He said that six important ordinances and 14 bills were being submitted for approval in the current session of the assembly. Two bills related to banned outfits and their madrassas would also be tabled in the ongoing session, he said. Earlier, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari thanked the chief minister and the law minister for their personal interest in resolving issue of the journalist colony.