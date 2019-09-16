close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
AFP
September 16, 2019

Neymar scores stunning winner on PSG return

Sports

AFP
September 16, 2019

PARIS: Neymar shrugged off a hostile reception as he marked his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain with a stunning injury-time winner on Saturday, and then insisted it was time to move on from the saga of his aborted return to Barcelona.

The world’s most expensive player was booed and insulted by sections of the PSG support in the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes. That seemed set to be the only story of the afternoon until the second minute of added time when, with the game still goalless, the Brazilian met Abdou Diallo’s cross with an acrobatic effort that sent the ball arcing back over his own head and in off the post, sealing a 1-0 win.

