Sun Sep 15, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2019

Hashish smuggling foiled; 2 arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police and officials of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department during a joint action foiled a bid to smuggle 85 kilograms of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers on Saturday.

The officials said that a police party accompanied by the Excise and Narcotics Control Department officials stopped a truck, carrying vegetables, near Nasir Bagh.

During search of the vehicle, the officials said, 85kg hashish was recovered. Two accused identified as Mohammad Arshad and Musawwir, both residents of Sargodha, were arrested.

